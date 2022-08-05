UNL Chancellor Green visits Paulman Farms ahead of partnership

Chancellor Green visits Paulman Farm south of Sutherland
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Not too far south of Sutherland on Highway 25 you’ll pass Paulman Farms, with the new buildings welcoming in University of Nebraska Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green Friday for a quick tour.

“His new operation and a huge amount of collaboration and partnership with the West Central Research and Extension Center that Roric has been a part of and great to be here as well,” said Green.

The partnership hopes to educate students in the Nebraska university system about the agricultural industry, where, despite Nebraska being what Paulman calls an agricultural powerhouse, the number of people involved is dwindling.

“How do we expand that,” Paulman said, “how do we make those connections, and support young men and women and support their endeavor to stay in our state. We talk about this all the time, how do we retain this talent, the talent that we not only equip with the tools, but educate inside this system, and how do we keep them here

Paulman says the partnership is about more than just creating farmers and ranchers.

“I’m not asking you to be a farmer, what I am asking you to do is help us with data, help us with a soil moisture probe, help us with understanding evapotranspiration and the genetics that go into that crop.”

