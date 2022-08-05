UNMC-GPH partnership offers accelerated nursing program amid nursing shortage

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A partnership between the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Great Plains Health will bring accelerated clinicals in the Bachelor of Science program to North Platte.

The program is looking for candidates who are current professional wanting to answer the call to nursing. The fast-track nursing program allows students to complete their degree in 12 months.

Currently, Nebraska is facing a nursing shortage of about 4,100 nurses. That number is expected to exceed 5,400 by 2025. This prediction takes into account the 3.8% predicted growth as nurses graduate from nursing programs and enter the workforce.

“At Great Plains Health we need 50 nurses a year just with the turnover that we are going to have with that national nursing turnover rate,” said Ivan Mitchell, Great Plains Health CEO. “If you think about all of the small hospitals and the nursing homes that we have in this region, we probably need to have 75 plus nurses that need to be trained in this part of the state. Hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln are also really struggling with being able to staff their facilities, so it’s a similar story no matter where you’ve been and so this is exciting for us and it gives us the ability to train more registered nurses in our region.”

Applications are now being accepted and opportunities for tuition and housing are available. The first group of students will begin next year.

Applicants must hold 58 credit hours of required prerequisites in the sciences and general studies, which may be completed through the applicant’s exiting bachelor’s degree.

To learn more and apply, visitunmc.edu/nursing/educational-programs/undergraduate-programs/kearney-accelerated-program/index.html.

