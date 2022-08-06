Fall sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last season the North Platte Bulldog’s Volleyball Team went 7-31 overall for the season and 0-8 in district play. After 2020′s run at the state tournament and losing quite and few Seniors after that run, the team was essentially having to start from the ground up. But, from that rebuilding year, the Dawgs were able to grow and younger players were able to gain a wealth of experience on the court. North Platte Head Volleyball Coach and Seniors Carly Purdy (Outside Hitter) and Kylee Tilford (Middle Blocker) spoke at Media Day to give their outlook on the 2022 season.

This season, the Dawgs bring back six seniors, five of which were starters last year. The team also brings back a few Juniors who also saw a lot of time on the court as well. But even with this much returning talent on the roster, Coach Hammond says there is still a ton of competition at every position.

“There’s competition at every position right now I would say. It’s a good competition. If you don’t have people competing for a spot then you’re in trouble. If you have someone that is just comfortable in their spot they quit working so hard,” explains Hammond.

Hammond went on to say that even four-year Varsity player Carly Purdy is motivated by the talent surrounding her. Hammond said the same thing for Tilford who will play her second Varsity season this year.

Over the summer the team attended two team camps at the University of Omaha and Creighton. 13 girls went on the trip, and Coach Hammond says they took this opportunity to switch different people around and see which girls fit the best in each position.

“We really mixed around a different combination of kids to see where the best chemistry was, and I think that was really good to see. Especially our Seniors coming in and their leadership skills show the younger kids that are coming. We had a couple of Sophomores that came with us, and they were kinda green at the beginning of the week, and then by the last day when we were finishing up at Creighton they were some of our top players and it’s because of the Seniors making them feel welcome and making them understand what it is to be a team, and that you may not be playing the position you expected to be playing when you came into that camp. But, they really owned where they were at the end and did a really good job meshing together,” explains Hammond.

The goal of this year’s team is to host and win the district title, and while Coach Hammond says that will be a tall task she is confident in all her girls that she puts on the floor.

“I would like to finish the season being able to host a district, that’s gonna kinda be a tough draw the way our schedule plays out. But, being able to host a district would be a great way to end our season. Well, not end the season but hopefully win the district too. But just the way the power points work out now it’s a little more difficult for us out west to be able to host a district, but that would mean we’ve had a good season and we’ve had a lot of success,” says Hammond.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.