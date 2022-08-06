NPCC Volleyball gets set for their 2022 Campaign

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last season the NPCC Knights Volleyball Team went 17-15 overall and 3-2 in conference play. And while the team fell short of their goal of making it to the National Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, they’re using that as motivation this year. Sophomore Outside Hitter & Defensive Specialist, Tessa Metschke, explains that that will be the driving factor for the team every day at practice.

“It was super hard to lose on our home court obviously. Just knowing what that environment was like is really going to be a motivation for our team to just push hard and finish through,” says Metschke.

In the 2021 season, the Knights Team was extremely Sophomore heavy making for quite a few holes to be filled in this season’s starting rotation. Head Coach of the Knights, Alexa McCall, says that she will be looking for the Sophomores on the team to step up. Not only is she looking for them to fill holes on the court, but also in the leadership roles off the court as well.

“I think it’s really just leadership style and understanding what does their role look like, regardless of it’s that’s on the floor or not. And just pushing us to create the most game-like situations in practice that we can and be as ready as we can when we start having those games,” explains McCall.

One player in particular that Coach McCall mentioned she will be expecting a lot out of this year is Sophomore Outside Hitter, Morgan Ramsey. McCall feels that Ramsey was able to grow a lot with her confidence during Spring Practice and is excited to see what she will bring to the court this fall.

“I thought she had a really nice Spring Season where she got some confidence in her reps and we’re going to rely on her to do some things for us,” says McCall.

Ramsey explained she is excited for the new crop of talent that will be joining the Knights this season, as she feels they will add a lot to the team.

“I think we have a lot of opportunities to do a lot of good things. I think we’re a well-rounded team just all around. I think we have a lot of great passers coming in, which sets up our hitters in great spots, and we have a lot of big swingers that are coming up and that were here last year. I really think we’ll be a force on both sides,” explains Ramsey.

The Knight will kick off the 2022 season with a trip to Beatrice to play in the Southeast Tournament.

