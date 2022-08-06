NPCC welcomes new Volleyball Assistant Coach, Sydney Mullin

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights Volleyball Team will welcome a new member to their coaching staff starting in the 2022-2023 season. Sydney Mullin, a graduate of NPCC and a former Knights Volleyball player will join the staff as an assistant coach. Mullin, a North Platte native, is excited to return to coach at a program that had a huge impact on her as a player.

“Coach McCall always says that people love it so much here that they always find their way back. I truly believe that. The culture that she had built and the past coaches before her have built here makes it too good not to come back. My two years here were really special to me. I enjoyed it so much and Covid cut it shut, I was really bummed out about that, and so as soon as I found out about the opportunity I couldn’t pass it up. Just following that passion in volleyball and being able to coach and being able to take that journey in my life to the next step,” says Mullin.

During her time at NPCC, Mullin was a middle blocker and helped the Knights win two Region IX Championships. She also became a very decorated player earning All-Region Honors twice, and All-Region Tournament Team in 2019.

After graduating from NPCC, Mullin attended Hastings College where she also played volleyball. Mullin graduated from Hastings with a degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Strength and Conditioning.

Combining her years at NPCC and Hastings Mullin totaled 1,001 kills, 407 blocks, and 244 digs.

