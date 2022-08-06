Robots serve unique dining experience

Brigham’s Taproom
Brigham’s Taproom is the only restaurant in Nebraska using robots to serve food.
Brigham's Taproom is the only restaurant in Nebraska using robots to serve food.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte restaurant is using technology to enhance customers’ dining experience. With 30 robots nationwide, Brigham’s Taproom is the only restaurant in Nebraska using robots to serve food.

“The reason we are doing this is for the back and shoulder injuries from carrying trays from the kitchen,” said Lonnie Parson, Co-Owner of WB’s and Brigham’s. “We want to have a better customer experience for Brigham’s.”

These robots are not replacing waiters and waitresses. They are programmed to deliver food and drinks to multiple tables, which gets food fresh from the kitchen and allows the servers to spend more time with customers.

“We want Brigham’s to be known for our food,” said Parsons. “Right now, we have great kitchen staff, cook and manager. Food gets to tables fast, and this is going to help. When people leave Brigham’s, we want them to have a great customer experience and return.”

These robots are not eliminating serving staff but supporting them.

“We think this will help our servers,” said Parson. “We are not replacing them at all.”

This is not the only addition at Brigham’s. In the upcoming weeks, the restaurant is adding lanes for ax throwing.

