Buffett’s firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted. But Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates.

Berkshire said Saturday that a largely unrealized $53 billion decline in the value of its investments forced it to report a loss of nearly $44 billion, or $29,754 per Class A share. Buffett says Berkshire’s operating earnings are a better measure of the company’s performance because they exclude investment gains and losses. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings were up nearly 39% to $9.28 billion, beating Wall Street estimates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
Brigham’s Taproom is the only restaurant in Nebraska using robots to serve food.
Robots serve unique dining experience
A Gering man was arrested following a shooting outside a Scottsbluff grocery store Thursday...
Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting outside Scottsbluff grocery store
Kayla Caffey
Kayla Caffey transferring to Texas
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Great Plains Health partner to offer a fast-track...
UNMC-GPH partnership offers accelerated nursing program amid nursing shortage

Latest News

Robert Wortman is active in the 75-year old division of the 2022 Cornhusker Games and Senior...
Curtis man earns several medals at 2022 Cornhusker State Games and 2022 Senior Games in Nebraska
Robert Wortman is active in the 75-year old division of the 2022 Cornhusker Games and Senior...
Robert Wortman of Curtis medals in Cornhusker Games and Senior Games
NE SATRAD
Wet weekend with temperatures warming again next week
Coach Del Van Der Werff with some of his student-athletes from over the years.
Aggie Reunion, 6 pm newscast