Curtis man earns several medals at 2022 Cornhusker State Games and 2022 Senior Games in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For decades this man has been active. He says football is his favorite, but track events are his go-to. And while he says he does run, “enough to stay in shape and get tired,” he really enjoys the field events.

At age 75, Robert Wortman of Curtis is no stranger to competition. For at least 35 years Wortman has been an active competitor in the Cornhusker State Games. The annual games became organized in 1985, so he has been enjoying the midsummer tradition for most of the event’s life, and a good portion of his own. As for the Senior Games, held in Kearney every summer since 1989, Wortman has been part of that event for at least 20 years, since he has entered his “senior” years. When Wortman first started competing in the Senior Games, it was called the Senior Olympics.

In the Senior Games, Wortman explains, there are categories in which folks compete, divided up in five-year segments. He entered a new one this year at 75-years-old. “I’m one of the young ones in the group now,” he says.

As a “young one in the group,” Wortman finished the 2022 Senior Games this past week with the following results:

1st Men’s Shot Put

2nd Men’s 50 M Dash

2nd Men’s 100 M Dash

3rd Men’s High Jump

3rd Men’s Discus

3rd Men’s Softball Throw

3rd Men’s Long Jump

3rd Men’s Triple Jump

Earlier in the summer at the 2022 Cornhusker Games, https://www.cornhuskerstategames.com Wortman brought home four gold medals. He brought home the gold in Shot Put, Discus Throw, Triple Jump, and High Jump. “That’s a big deal,” said Wortman, “I’ve only done that two or three times.”

Wortman says staying active is a family thing. “My daughter competes too. She won the Javelin and got third in the Discus. My granddaughter competed in the sand volleyball and her team got second. I’m trying to pass it on.”

I like track. I like football, but track is for a lifetime. I don’t run too much. I practice three to four times a week. It’s a good way to keep in shape. The school’s been kind enough for me to use the facility to practice.”

“The competition never gets old, as they say at the Senior Games, and it doesn’t.” Wortman says some of the competitors just keep “going and going and going.” He says, “That’s going to be me.”

The Senior Games are qualifying events for the national competition. By placing in a category a contestant automatically qualifies for nationals. Winners of the Cornhusker Games also go on to the State Games of America. Wortman is qualified to compete in both.

“The Nebraska Senior Games is a member of the National Senior Games Association. The NSGA spearheads the senior games movement, sanctioning, and coordinating efforts in 50 states. A community-based member of the United States Olympic Committee, the NSGA serves as one of the USOC’s official arms to the senior population. The NSGA is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles for seniors through education, fitness and sports. The Nebraska Senior Games follows the commitments of the NSGA by giving seniors the opportunity to achieve greater value and quality in their lives by staying healthy, active and fit. The Games is a great socialization event that offers opportunity to meet new people and provides fun, friendly competition. However, the Senior Games is more than just super-trained and conditioned athletes. The Games provide opportunity to every person, no matter what their athletic ability,” (https://www.nebraskaseniorgames.com).

Robert Wortman of Curtis places 1st in Shot Put event at 2022 Senior Games. (Courtesy)

Robert Wortman of Curtis gets gold for Cornhusker Games Shot Put event. (Courtesy)

