Chinander comments on defensive improvement during fall camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is in week three of fall camp. The Huskers worked out for more than two hours Monday morning outside of Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says his unit continues to improve ahead of the Huskers season opening game on Aug. 27.

“I think there is a lot of good and a lot of stuff to clean up,” Chinander said. “I am pretty happy with how the ones operated. Pretty happy with how they tackled. I think the twos and threes we need to tighten up a little bit. We have to have a little more separation on who is going to be those next guys up. We rotate a lot of guys in with the ones so it was not just a pure one mix. It was kind of a one-a one-b mix and I think a lot of those guys showed great competition. I think there are a few guys that kind of separated themselves but there is still a lot of competition at just about every position.”

Chinander adds that players remain energized and healthy, despite an intense stretch of practices. The Huskers held a lengthy scrimmage over the weekend.

“I think Coach (Scott Frost) has a great schedule for camp and guys are getting rested at the appropriate times and we are working really hard at the appropriate times,” Chinander said. “So, I am really pleased with the way the guys are operating. You cannot get bored at doing the normal stuff exceptional. You just cannot. I think that these guys have handled that piece of it really well. Knock on wood we have had some knicks and bruises but we have not had anything catastrophic on defense yet. So happy with both of those, health and attitude of the guys.”

Nebraska Linebacker Nick Henrich:



“As a team, we’re all really close with them (transfer players).”#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/s8oXmCpTCO — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 8, 2022

Chatting with Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn, Jr. He is a large man. #Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/8Saset8H6y — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 8, 2022

