Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - She has served 635 days in jail since stabbing and killing her 20-year-old boyfriend Bryce Wood of North Platte. Now, a judge says Harlie Saathoff will spend well into her thirties before she is released.

Sentenced in a Lincoln County District Courtroom Monday, Saathoff is to serve a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 18 years. Saathoff was 19 years old the night of the tragic death of Wood, on November 12, 2020.

