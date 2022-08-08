Man caught trying to break into same car twice in one morning, police say

Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Tulsa was caught trying to break into the same car twice in one morning, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department arrested Andrew Thomas on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call around 1:15 a.m. about a man, later identified as Thomas, trying to break into a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Though unsuccessful, Thomas caused damage to the car’s door before taking off, police said.

Just over three hours later, Tulsa officers were called out to the same location for a report of Thomas trying to break into the same car again. This time, police said they found Thomas inside the vehicle and took him into custody.

Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Police said he is a convicted felon.

According to jail records, his bond was set at $4,250, and he is expected in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wortman is active in the 75-year old division of the 2022 Cornhusker Games and Senior...
Curtis man earns several medals at 2022 Cornhusker State Games and 2022 Senior Games in Nebraska
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
Buffett’s firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
A Gering man was arrested following a shooting outside a Scottsbluff grocery store Thursday...
Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting outside Scottsbluff grocery store

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
More parents taking out loans for college costs
Parents borrowing more money to help students with college costs
Sage Singleton was charged with armed robbery after former conviction of a felony.
Man accused of stabbing doesn’t get far on stolen bike with flat tire, police say
President Joe Biden is shown on his way to Kentucky. He emphasized that politics have no place...
LIVE: Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help