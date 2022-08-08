Neb. State Legislature fails to collect enough votes for special session on abortion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Monday that the Nebraska State Legislature does not have enough votes to amend current abortion laws, and will not be calling a special session.

According to a letter from Speaker of the Legislature, Mike Hilger, only 30 state senators support amending Nebraska’s abortion laws to prohibit abortions starting at 12 weeks in a special session. Gov. Ricketts said that three additional state senators were needed to overcome the filibuster.

The Governor released the following statement in response:

“It is deeply saddening that only 30 Nebraska state senators are willing to come back to Lincoln this fall in order to protect innocent life. The proposal to change Nebraska’s state law that prohibits abortions starting at 20 weeks and reduce that to 12 weeks is a measured, reasonable step to protect more preborn babies in our state.”

“Right now, babies in Nebraska can be aborted up to 20 weeks. At this age, babies are nearly fully formed. They can kick, swallow, hear and respond to sounds outside the womb. They suck their thumbs. They can feel pain. And as medical advancements continue, more and more babies born at this stage can survive premature births and go on to live vibrant lives. Under Nebraska’s current law, these babies can still be killed before they have that chance.”

“Most of the free world has more reasonable abortion laws than Nebraska. Over 75% of countries around the world have placed restrictions on abortion at 12 weeks. Our 20 week abortion ban puts us in line with a narrow 10% of countries – including countries like North Korea and China – that fail to protect preborn babies.”

“I ask all Nebraskans who are pro-life to look at the list of state senators who signed the letter. If your state senator is on that list, please call or email their office to thank them for their choice to stand with preborn babies. If your state senator is not on the list, please call or email them as well to encourage them to reconsider their decision on this reasonable change to Nebraska’s abortion laws.”

“This letter shows that elections have consequences. In our state, we must work to protect the most vulnerable, and that includes our preborn babies. There’s no more important issue. We cannot achieve equality for all if we silence human beings before they even have a voice.”

“The senators’ letter shows we don’t have the 33 votes needed to pass legislation to protect more preborn babies. For this reason, I will not be calling a special session. Nebraskans need to have more conversations on the value we place on human life so more meaningful protections can be passed in our state.”

“As Governor, I will continue doing whatever I can in my power to affirm the rights of preborn babies and to support pregnant women, children, and families in need.”

The letter from Speaker Mike Hilgers listing the state senators is available by clicking here.

A Nebraskan trigger bill failed to overcome a filibuster back in April 2022. State senators voted 31-15 in a cloture vote, though it failed to stop debate and kill the filibuster by two votes, needing a supermajority of 33 senators.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.