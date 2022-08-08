Seasonable and mainly sunny conditions Monday; Hot and remaining dry Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a bipolar weather weekend, conditions will be more seasonable Monday with sunny conditions with hotter temperatures Tuesday.

A high pressure system is starting to build into the viewing area and this will drive the weather conditions Monday with sunny conditions with temperatures increasing into the mid 80s to mid 90s Monday with winds shifting out of north to the south with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points will be increasing as well during the day,especially in the Panhandle. During the overnight hours Monday, temperatures will be decreasing into the 50s to 60s with mainly clear conditions and winds remaining on the breezy side.

Seasonable and stellar conditions Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the week, our area of high pressure will be shifting towards the southeast very slowly and this will allow for temperatures to soar back above average and for the conditions to remain dry. Highs will approach the upper 90s to low 100s with winds remaining on the slight breezy side as well. During the weekend, conditions will cool down some, especially in the Panhandle, with even some thunderstorm chances for the Panhandle as a cold front approaches the area.

High pressure to remain in control during most of the week (Andre Brooks)

