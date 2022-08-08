Seasonable and mainly sunny conditions Monday; Hot and remaining dry Tuesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a bipolar weather weekend, conditions will be more seasonable Monday with sunny conditions with hotter temperatures Tuesday.

A high pressure system is starting to build into the viewing area and this will drive the weather conditions Monday with sunny conditions with temperatures increasing into the mid 80s to mid 90s Monday with winds shifting out of north to the south with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points will be increasing as well during the day,especially in the Panhandle. During the overnight hours Monday, temperatures will be decreasing into the 50s to 60s with mainly clear conditions and winds remaining on the breezy side.

Seasonable and stellar conditions Monday
Seasonable and stellar conditions Monday(Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the week, our area of high pressure will be shifting towards the southeast very slowly and this will allow for temperatures to soar back above average and for the conditions to remain dry. Highs will approach the upper 90s to low 100s with winds remaining on the slight breezy side as well. During the weekend, conditions will cool down some, especially in the Panhandle, with even some thunderstorm chances for the Panhandle as a cold front approaches the area.

High pressure to remain in control during most of the week
High pressure to remain in control during most of the week(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wortman is active in the 75-year old division of the 2022 Cornhusker Games and Senior...
Curtis man earns several medals at 2022 Cornhusker State Games and 2022 Senior Games in Nebraska
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
A Gering man was arrested following a shooting outside a Scottsbluff grocery store Thursday...
Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting outside Scottsbluff grocery store
Buffett’s firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive

Latest News

Picture of the Day 8-8-2022
Picture of the Day 8-8-2022
NE SATRAD
Temperatures warming up this week
KNOP 6pm Wx. 8/6
KNOP 6pm Wx. 8/6
KNOP 10pm Wx. 8/5
KNOP 10pm Wx. 8/5