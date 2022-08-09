Cody Pool adjusts summer hours

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As pools across the state begin to wind down their summer season, Cody Pool is excited to announce they will stay open an additional week.

The change comes as the Rec Center undergoes its annual maintenance repairs starting next Sunday. Rec Center passes will be honored at Cody Pool during this time.

Cody Pool staff say they’re excited to offer an extra week after there was concern at the start of the season whether they would even be open during the month of August.

“You know thanks to our lifeguards they have put off their plans,” said Bob Barr, recreation superintendent. “We didn’t really know for sure yet until the kids decide when they have to go back to college or the coaches decide when practices are going to be. A lot of factors go into it.”

The last day for the pool is Saturday, Aug. 20. Barr suggests calling the pool or the Rec Center for additional questions about their hours of operation.

Cody Pool’s adjusted end of summer hours:

Aug. 7- Aug. 13:

General swim: 1:00-7:00 p.m.

Aug. 8- Aug. 12

Adult lap swim: 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Aug. 14 and Aug. 20:

General swim: 1:00-7:00 p.m.

Aug. 15 and Aug. 19:

Adult lap swim: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

General swim: 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Rec Center:

Aug. 7- Aug. 13: Normal business hours

Aug. 14- Aug. 20: Closed for maintenance

