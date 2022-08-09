NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last season the Swedes went 27-9 overall and made a run at the State Tournament. After coming off the high of making it to the State Tournament, the team has set lofty expectations of what they would like to accomplish this year. Some of those goals include; winning the first Conference Championship in program history, and not just making it to the State Tournament, but being able to play multiple games there. Head Coach of the Swedes, Bryson Mahlberg, Senior Emily Cornwell (Libero), and Junior Clara Evert (Outside) gave their outlook on the 2022 season at Fall Sports Media Day.

“We’re really excited to start the year again. I think we ended last year with some momentum and we’re hoping that can come on into this year. We return a good core of girls with a lot of experience. We’re going to need to replace a few girls as well. I think this will be probably the deepest team we’ve had, and I think that’s going to allow for some really good competition in practice. I think that’s going to be really important throughout the year in making sure we compete for spots. We’re excited,” says Mahlberg.

One crucial part of making the 2022 season another successful year is the returning starters from last year’s rotation. According to Mahlberg, the team will return six or seven starters from last year, as well as ten or eleven letter winners.

“I think that’s huge for us. It makes our gym competitive, it makes both nets we have competitive, and it brings out the best we have on everybody on our team,” explains Mahlberg.

Mahlberg also explains that he sees a lot of strengths with this year’s team, but some that stick out are the back row and ball control.

“I think initially before the season starts, I think defensively we’re going to be pretty good. We didn’t lose anybody out of the back row, we return everybody in the back row, so I think that’s going to be a strong focal point. I think ball control is going to be a solid point for us. I think the consistency piece offensively for us is going to be where we need to work on the most, but initially, before the season starts I would say our ball control and defense should be a strength of ours,” explains Mahlberg.

After such a successful run last season, it would be easy to become complacent and just aim to accomplish the same goal this year or work just hard enough to achieve the same thing. But, both Cornwell and Evert both say that complacency is something they’re not worried about. The Junior and Senior say that all summer the effort shown at summer workouts has been incredible and they’re ready to see where the hard work takes them this season.

“I think complacency is a big thing that we’ve talked about, I don’t think there’s ever a day in the gym that we let ourselves down or down push ourselves to our full limit. We have a ton of freshman coming in this year and seeing them step into the gym and seeing us do that, they’ve already been pushing themselves so hard and it’s so nice to see that our program is continuing to build and grow,” says Cornwell.

“We have so many girls out this year. We have a huge team and almost half of our team is a freshman and they work so hard and it’s incredible to see that us being the leaders on the team, the upperclassmen it’s inspiring to see that they look up to us and that we can push them and they push us to. They’re a great group of girls,” says Evert.

The Swedes kick off their season on August 25th at home against Cozad.

