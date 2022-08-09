Fall Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last season the Panthers went 19-8 on the volleyball court. This season the team welcomes back five Seniors from last year’s squad, along with a hand full of return Juniors and sophomores. Head Coach Samantha Kennedy and Seniors Erika Anderson (Middle), Maddie Guernsey (Libero), and Tahlia Steinbeck (Setter/Outside Hitter) gave their outlooks on the 2022 season at Fall Media Day.

After last season’s success, the team is looking to carry that momentum into the 2022 season. The veteran leaders having gained a lot of confidence from their court time last season, are hoping to shed some of that off onto the younger players. That is also what Kennedy says will help take the team to the next level, is the Senior Leadership being able to be mentors to the Freshman Girls.

“I just wanna keep building off of the same energy and the same work ethic as we did last year. I feel like we’re going to come into this year more confident and just like building off of last year too,” says Anderson.

“I think we’re on the right track we just need more experience, and I think that with all of our returning players coming back this year. Just working hard every day at practice and just knowing what we need to do to get better,” says Kennedy.

Coach Kennedy’s message this year to her girls keeps with the theme her Seniors have been speaking to, confidence.

“These girls know what to do and they know how to do and so, if we can just have confidence and trust one another things will come together for us,” says Kennedy.

