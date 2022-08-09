Grand Island teen pleads not guilty to sex crimes

Israel Trautman, 18, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen sex crimes involving young girls...
Israel Trautman, 18, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen sex crimes involving young girls in the Grand Island community.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager accused of victimizing five young girls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 21 sex crimes with which he is charged in adult court.

Israel Trautman, 18, is charged with nine counts of human trafficking of a minor, one count of human trafficking, five counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of child abuse and two counts of first degree sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Hall County District Court. A trial date is pending and he is currently in the Hall County jail on $1 million bond.

Grand Island police arrested Trautman after investigators found dozens of sexually explicit pictures on his cell phone and electronic devices. An arrest affidavit lists five girls as victims, two of which were 14 years old, the other victims were 13, 17 and 18.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlie Saathoff mugshot, 2020
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
Generous donation for Teammates
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The...
Bail set at $5M for northeast Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

KNOP Base Map 8-9-2022
More sunshine and staying dry; increasingly hotter this week
Ryan Hogue
Kearney Public Schools expands activities director position to 6-12
The Family Motor Coach Association will host the Golden Getaway International Convention and RV...
RV Expo coming to Lincoln later this month
Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father