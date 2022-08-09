Nebraska man arrested after fleeing Kansas law enforcement

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies in Jackson County, Kansas Monday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Kansas 9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. The vehicle took off northbound on U.S. Highway 75.

Deputies pursued the suspect across Brown County into Nebraska where the pursuit was turned over to Richardson County deputies.

Deputies were able to deploy tire-deflating devices that ended the pursuit. The driver, 39-year-old Terrance R. Dowd of Fremont, was taken into custody on traffic and drug charges.

