Nebraska Volleyball holds first practice of the season

The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports...
The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.

The Huskers held an up-tempo workout with a roster filled with talent. Nebraska is considered a national championship contender following an NCAA runner-up finish in 2021.

Tuesday’s practice was the first official workout for Nebraska’s high-profile incoming freshman class. Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson both played for USA Volleyball this summer. Nebraska returns five starters this fall, including All-Big Ten Preseason selections Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez. Kaitlyn Hord is a transfer from Penn State, who also earned preseason accolades.

Nebraska is scheduled to begin its season Aug. 26 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

