Nebraska Volleyball holds first practice of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.

The Huskers held an up-tempo workout with a roster filled with talent. Nebraska is considered a national championship contender following an NCAA runner-up finish in 2021.

Tuesday’s practice was the first official workout for Nebraska’s high-profile incoming freshman class. Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson both played for USA Volleyball this summer. Nebraska returns five starters this fall, including All-Big Ten Preseason selections Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez. Kaitlyn Hord is a transfer from Penn State, who also earned preseason accolades.

Nebraska is scheduled to begin its season Aug. 26 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

New Nebraska middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord putting in work during the Huskers' first volleyball practice. Hord is a 3-time All-American who previously played at Penn State.@kait_hord @Huskervball @1011_News pic.twitter.com/nXjXympT6v — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 9, 2022

first day of practice vibes 😜🤳 pic.twitter.com/xz5AhWr6Xi — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) August 9, 2022

