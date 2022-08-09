Pig Skin Preview

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last year in the 2021 season the Irish of Saint Pats played their last game in eleven-man football. During the 2021 season, the Irish went 8-2 overall and finished first in District six of C2. This year the Irish drop down to 8-man, and with this big change will come to a learning curve, but the Irish feel that they can adapt. Head Coach Kevin Dodson, who enters his 24th season as coach of the Irish explains, that while there will be challenges the team is excited for what’s ahead.

“Honestly I think a lot of things are going to translate very well between offense and defense. Sometimes I think defensively more it’s an adjustment, just because you’re going to change responsibility based on position more than what we’ve had since eleven-man. That’ll be a little bit different, but everything else that we do we think we can keep things similar and also be able to add things that maybe we weren’t able to do in eleven-man,” explains Dodson.

The team returns five Seniors to this year’s team. Dodson and the rest of the Irish Coaching Staff are looking for those five to step up into leadership roles, considering they all share previous Varsity experience and experience on both sides of the football. While the team is only into their second week of Fall Practice, Dodson also mentioned those five Seniors have demonstrated the leadership qualities he is looking for.

“They’ve done a great job of being that local leader, excellent this summer as far as being the leaders in the weight room. We’re excited to see what those guys can do,” says Dodson.

Last season the Irish graduated their quarterback, Jack Heiss. Heiss not only played quarterback for the Irish but also on defense and was their kicker as well. As a result of Heiss graduating, the Irish now have several holes to fill on the field. Dodson is looking to Junior, Sam Troshynski, to fill the quarterback position and then Senior, Will Moats, to fill the kicking hole.

The Irish still continue to experiment at some of the other positions on the field, but Dodson explained that’s one of the advantages he’s seen to dropping down to eight-man.

“One of the nice things about bumping down into eight-man is the fact that now we feel like we have some depth and we have some opportunities to really compete in practice and find out which guys are going to create an opportunity for themselves on Friday Night,” says Dodson.

With the team moving down to eight-man, they will inevitably see new teams on their schedule that they haven’t ever played, or haven’t played in several years. Dodson mentions that Saint Pats will have the opportunity to now play some local teams and add some old rivalries back on to their schedule.

“So we get to renew some of those games. Obviously, we get to play area teams here; Sutherland, Perkins County, Maxwell, and Stapleton. So teams that used to be on our schedule that haven’t been in quite a while, we’re excited to get them back on... and of course, we get Cambridge back and people that are familiar with the two programs know that those are two very well hard played games, and we’re looking forward to that too,” says Dodson.

So what’s the identity of this Irish team going to be in their first year at the eight-man level? Well, they look to continue playing physical Irish Football on the defensive side of the ball and continuing their strong run game on offense.

“So, you can only do that on both sides of the ball if you’re able to control the line of scrimmage, and so that’s one of the things that we’re really emphasizing is we need to get off the ball and make plays happen,” explains Dodson.

The Irish will open up on the road with Bridgeport week zero (Friday the 19th).

