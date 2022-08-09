Smothering and sunny conditions Tuesday; Conditions to persist all week long

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and dry day Monday, these conditions will only get warmer and stay dry Tuesday with these conditions continuing the rest of the workweek.

Due to an area of high pressure to our southeast, this will influence hot conditions here across the viewing area Tuesday with mainly sunny conditions as well with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will remain breezy throughout the day with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph and dew points will be on the smothering side as well, with values in the 60s. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will be dropping into the 60s with mainly clear to fair weather conditions with winds still being on the breezy conditions.

Hot and dry conditions are in store for the region Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the days Wednesday into Friday, temperatures will be increasing into upper 90s to mid 100s with a southerly flow continuing into the viewing area and the winds will remain on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points will remain on the muggy side. Once we get into weekend, a cold front will be moving into the area and this will allow for conditions to cool down for some isolated to scattered storms to develop into the Panhandle.

Sweltering and parched conditions to remain in the headlines during the rest of the week (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.