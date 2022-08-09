Smothering and sunny conditions Tuesday; Conditions to persist all week long

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and dry day Monday, these conditions will only get warmer and stay dry Tuesday with these conditions continuing the rest of the workweek.

Due to an area of high pressure to our southeast, this will influence hot conditions here across the viewing area Tuesday with mainly sunny conditions as well with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will remain breezy throughout the day with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph and dew points will be on the smothering side as well, with values in the 60s. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will be dropping into the 60s with mainly clear to fair weather conditions with winds still being on the breezy conditions.

Hot and dry conditions are in store for the region Tuesday
Hot and dry conditions are in store for the region Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

During the days Wednesday into Friday, temperatures will be increasing into upper 90s to mid 100s with a southerly flow continuing into the viewing area and the winds will remain on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points will remain on the muggy side. Once we get into weekend, a cold front will be moving into the area and this will allow for conditions to cool down for some isolated to scattered storms to develop into the Panhandle.

Sweltering and parched conditions to remain in the headlines during the rest of the week
Sweltering and parched conditions to remain in the headlines during the rest of the week(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlie Saathoff mugshot, 2020
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The...
Bail set at $5M for northeast Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
Generous donation for Teammates
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Neb. State Legislature fails to collect enough support for special session on abortion

Latest News

Hot day in store for the viewing area Tuesdya
Forecast Video 8-9-2022
Picture of the Day 8-9-2022
Picture of the Day 8-9-2022
KNOP Base Map 8-8-2022
More sunshine and staying dry; increasingly hotter this week
Seasonable and stellar conditions Monday
Seasonable and mainly sunny conditions Monday; Hot and remaining dry Tuesday