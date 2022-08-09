Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Morrill County

(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By Alyson Tackitt
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County.

On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence near Broadwater at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.

NSP said Rodney Bennett had been shot and killed. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29-year-old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived.

The Nebraska State Patrol is the lead agency in the investigation. Investigators were assisted by the Sidney Police Department and members of the WING Task Force.

An autopsy is planned as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.A

Most Read

Harlie Saathoff mugshot, 2020
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The...
Bail set at $5M for northeast Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
Generous donation for Teammates
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Neb. State Legislature fails to collect enough support for special session on abortion

Latest News

Hot and dry conditions are in store for the region Tuesday
Smothering and sunny conditions Tuesday; Conditions to persist all week long
KNOP Base Map 8-8-2022
More sunshine and staying dry; increasingly hotter this week
Cody Pool adjusts summer hours as the season begins to wind down.
Cody Pool adjusts summer hours
Harlie Saathoff mugshot, 2020
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released