Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father

BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County.

On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.

NSP said Rodney Bennett had been shot and killed. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney’s son, 29-year-old Joseph Bennett, for first degree murder before troopers arrived.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating to determine what led up to the shooting. An autopsy has been ordered.

