CRA to sign “sale agreement” with Sustainable Beef, LLC

The Community Redevelopment Authority is expected to sign the sale agreement with Sustainable...
The Community Redevelopment Authority is expected to sign the sale agreement with Sustainable Beef, LLC at their meeting on Thursday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s largest economic development project in decades will be up for discussion during the Community Redevelopment Authority’s meeting Thursday.

The CRA is expected to review and consider executing the “sale agreement” between the City, the CRA and Sustainable Beef, LLC at the meeting It comes after the city council sold the land to the CRA for $142,500 last month.

If approved, it sets up the $325 million project to a groundbreaking date. However, at this time, there is no time frame on when officials could break ground on the project.

The beef packing plant is expected to create 875 jobs and process around 1,500 a day.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

