NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last season the Lady Mavericks went had their first winning season in several years. The team went 16-14 last season with the majority of their starting lineup only being Freshman and Sophomores. In 2022 the team will inevitably return most of their starters and are hoping to build off of the campaign they put together in 2021. Head Coach Janet Victory and Juniors Arena Fetty (Middle) and Jaylen Dimmitt (Outside) spoke at Fall Sports Media Day to give their outlook on the upcoming season.

During the off-season, the Lady Mavs attended several team camps to help prepare for the upcoming season and to figure out which players fit in each position. Dimmitt says going to several team camps over the summer has helped the team bond.

“We had a girl come do a camp for us at our hometown, so we did a lot of stuff as a team to bond us to be more in sync,” says Dimmitt.

Last season the team adopted several new styles of play and were able to run several different offenses and defenses during a game. Victory feels that being able to adapt quickly to a different scheme quickly is a crucial part of having success on the court.

“You know these girls learned a different aspect of volleyball last year. We incorporated quicks and a quick offense, so they learned a lot of different serves and a lot of different hits, a lot of different blocks and ways to pass the ball, and new defenses, and offenses. So it was just a whole new world for them to volleyball,” explains Victory.

When it comes to takeaways from last season, both Fetty and Dimmitt both agree that experience and fundamentals are two of the biggest things they took away from last season. One fundamental area that Victory mentioned that the team found huge success in last year was with their serves. According to Victory that is an area where the team was able to score a lot of points.

Another common theme shared between all three was the excitement surrounding the 2022 season. After a winning season last year, the team is hungry for even more success with the new season. But, to have a successful season takes a lot of commitment and buy-in from the entire team, and that is something Victory says her team does not lack.

“These girls wake up at 5:30 every morning and go work out at our local gym, that takes dedication, and they’re at every open gym, they’re at every team camp, and that’s what it takes to buy in,” explains Victory.

The Mavericks open up their season against Paxton on August 25th.

