Fall Sports Media Day

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last season the Lady Bison went 10-20 overall on the season. Ahead of the 2022 season, the team welcomes a new Head Coach, Trevor Hoins. At Fall Media Day, Hoins and Seniors Joy Rippen (Left Side) and Gracelyn Wiemers (Middle) gave their outlook on the new season.

One of the big things that Hoins hopes to bring to the McCook Volleyball program is to change up the culture. Hoins feels if he can develop a positive culture, that will translate into wins on the court for many seasons to come. The team seems to already be buying into the new culture Hoins is working to establish because Rippen says the team’s new motto this year is to “expect more.”

So what does expect more mean? Well, Rippen describes it as meaning pushing or going harder than you normally would every day.

“Our new motto is to expect more. I really like it because it sticks for the girls and then it carries over through practices and through weights. Our numbers are really high this year. Just showing up I think is what’s really good and we have a lot of girls doing that and coming and working hard. I think that’ll carry over through the season,” explains Rippen.

As far as the type of system the 2022 Bison will run, Hoins has not yet decided. However, he does want to find a system that works for the team and stick with it to build on for years to come.

“I think we’ve made some changes defensively and how we play as a group. Just teaching them what we’re going to go through as a group from Freshmen to Seniors and know that we’re going to play that system for a year to come and get it down so we know what we’re doing,” says Hoins.

The team has noticed some positive changes since Hoins has now been steering the ship. One thing that has stood out to Wiemers is how detail-oriented Hoins is when it comes to the little things.

“He’s been more specific about how we pass and how we block and how we hit, and I think it’s really helped our knowledge of the game and our playing of the game. I think it’s really going to build a really good program in a couple of years for the underclassmen,” says Wiemers.

The Bison open up their season at home on August 25th against Lexington.

