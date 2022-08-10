NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last season on the Volleyball Court the Lady Sailors went 15-16. The Sailors will also start this season with only one Senior with Varsity Court experience. Head Coach of the Sailors, Denee’ Elfeldt, will enter her second season as Head Coach and is looking to her underclassmen to help fill those holes on the court. Elfeldt, Senior Lacey Brunner (Defensive Specialist), and Sophomore Graceyn Elfeldt (Setter) attended Fall Sports Media Day to give their outlook on the 2022 Season.

As Elfeldt enters her second season as Head Coach she feels a lot more confident. She’s excited to be able to focus on finding her own unique coaching style. Elfeldt also mentioned this season she will be raising the expectations for herself.

“I think I’m just a little bit more relaxed. I can focus on different sets of skills for myself this year, as far as how I work with the girls and how we put it all together. Having that first year behind me at the high school level, practices I think will be a lot different and I have a lot more expectations for myself and how I want to work with the girls. Just the way it’s all going to come together will work out those little things that kinda get ya. You know getting the lineups and getting that turned in on time, I won’t really have to worry about this year. I have a year of that under my belt and I can focus on the details, you know the bigger picture kind of things,” explains Elfeldt.

Since this year’s team will mainly be comprised of underclassmen, a big question at Media Day was how much court time did last year’s Freshman see? Elfeldt said there was a good amount of Freshmen that saw the Varsity Court at some point last season, so she is hoping that experience will serve them well this year. Graceyn Elfeldt, started at Setter last season for the Sailors and Fallyn Elfeldt stared at Outside Hitter.

“We do have two Sophomores this year that both started last year. Graceyn was our setter last year and we ran a five one and then Fallyn is an outside hitter for us and she will be returning this year, and then we do have two Juniors that were part-time starters for us last year. We started out in a six two and we had to switch to a five one and so that changed our rotations, but they did start and play quite a bit for us so we’re looking forward to having them back,” says Elfeldt.

When it comes to expectations for this year’s team, Elfeldt says she would love to have the team come out with a winning record, but since the team is young the primary goal is to stay positive and grow game after game.

Brunner and Elfeldt (Graceyn) mentioned this year’s team culture is better than it has been in several years. A common theme that both of them used to describe this year’s team is connected.

“I feel like this group of girls is more connected than in previous years. This team actually feels like a family compared to other years, so that should help us along the road,” says Brunner.

“I think this year we have a lot more energy, so this year made me realize I can do it and they’re just a lot more encouraging so it helps a lot,” says Elfeldt.

The Sailors open up their season on the road against Creek Valley on August 25th at 6:00 p.m.

