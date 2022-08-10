Huskers practice inside Memorial Stadium

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team moved fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. The Huskers practiced with the sun beaming down on Tom Osborne Field for their 12th preseason workout.

The practice was up-tempo and enthusiastic with players working on fundamentals and various situations. Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch was encouraging players to make every rep game-like. Casey Thompson was running Nebraska’s first-string offense during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Nebraska’s season opener is scheduled for Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

