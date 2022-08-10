Huskers practice inside Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team moved fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. The Huskers practiced with the sun beaming down on Tom Osborne Field for their 12th preseason workout.

The practice was up-tempo and enthusiastic with players working on fundamentals and various situations. Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch was encouraging players to make every rep game-like. Casey Thompson was running Nebraska’s first-string offense during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Nebraska’s season opener is scheduled for Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

A Casey Thompson run that ends with his arms in the air. #Huskers fans hope that happens often during the season. pic.twitter.com/17wwwe77jm — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 10, 2022

Nebraska ST Coordinator Bill Busch during #Huskers practice:



"A lot of people are counting on you!"



Said to the media, not his players.



"Gotta get good film out of you guys." pic.twitter.com/Wc2UFPr9y3 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.