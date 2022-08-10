MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College is taking their instruction to new heights.

The Ogallala campus is launching their private pilot certification prep class for the fall semester.

“We know there is a lot of ranchers and people up in the Sandhills who use airplanes for example to check cattle or who also fly for recreation,” said campus administrator Mary Pierce. “I know we have quite a flying community around us and thought we would try to meet that need.”

The three day ground school class, which begins Friday, Sept. 9, will cover a wide range of topics needed for the private pilot federal written examination. The test will be taken in Sidney on Monday, Sept. 12.

The course will cover aviation theory, weather conditions, general aircraft knowledge - including instruments, weight and balance, performance, airport operations and runways, aviation regulations and other aviation-related topics.

The cost for the class is $549, which includes all study materials. The cost of the test is not included in the fee.

Registration can be done through the campus by calling (308) 284-9830 or emailing Ogallala@mpcc.edu.

