MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class

The Mid-Plains Community College Campus in Ogallala is launching their private pilot...
The Mid-Plains Community College Campus in Ogallala is launching their private pilot certification prep class for the fall semester.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College is taking their instruction to new heights.

The Ogallala campus is launching their private pilot certification prep class for the fall semester.

“We know there is a lot of ranchers and people up in the Sandhills who use airplanes for example to check cattle or who also fly for recreation,” said campus administrator Mary Pierce. “I know we have quite a flying community around us and thought we would try to meet that need.”

The three day ground school class, which begins Friday, Sept. 9, will cover a wide range of topics needed for the private pilot federal written examination. The test will be taken in Sidney on Monday, Sept. 12.

The course will cover aviation theory, weather conditions, general aircraft knowledge - including instruments, weight and balance, performance, airport operations and runways, aviation regulations and other aviation-related topics.

The cost for the class is $549, which includes all study materials. The cost of the test is not included in the fee.

Registration can be done through the campus by calling (308) 284-9830 or emailing Ogallala@mpcc.edu.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlie Saathoff mugshot, 2020
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
Generous donation for Teammates
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The...
Bail set at $5M for northeast Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

MPCC aviation program
KNOP Base Map 8-9-2022
More sunshine and staying dry; increasingly hotter this week
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
Nebraska Lottery
Nebraska Lottery gives record proceeds