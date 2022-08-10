Pig Skin Preview: Cozad Haymakers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last year for the 2021 season the Cozad Haymakers came out swinging out the gates winning their first five games of the season. In their last four games though, they ending up losing their last four games. With an overall record of 5-4, the Haymakers finished 4th in District 7 of C1. Cozad lost a few Seniors last year but Head Coach Jayce Dueland is still optimistic that this years seniors can help the Haymakers to a deep run this year.

“We got a good group of seniors that are good leaders and they really do act by their actions in the practice,” said Dueland. “They lead by example and all the other kids know that they are kids that go full out all the time and always are competing. Having these senior leaders coming into this year got us with a high expectation going into this year.”

This year, seniors are taking the new leadership role very well and also very seriously. They want to create a positive environment and also motivate each other as well. NBC Nebraska 2 spoke to two of the Haymakers seniors and they elaborated on the topic.

“Pumping up every person to make good plays, cheering them and telling them good job,” said Eil Boryca, starting center for the Haymakers. “If they have a bad play we still cheer them up and tell them that they can get the next play and always build them up after that.”

The Haymakers starting Running Back added on to that by saying “We get them in for reps and show them if they messed up how to improve.”

The Haymakers had a lot of games decided within a possession and are looking for a way to get over that hump this year. Coach Dueland also explained on another point of emphasis that might help them with those tight ball games.

“A key for us this year is special teams, you can change the field and you can gain big momentum with special teams,” Dueland said. “I really tried to emphasized that last year and the kids were getting it and we are really emphasizing it this year.”

Cozad plays their first game at home against McCook High School for Week 1 football and are looking to start the season on the right foot.

