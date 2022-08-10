Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a fire at an in-home day care at 908 N. Bryan Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters extinguished the small electrical fire quickly after arriving, and minimal damage is reported.

Everyone inside the building made it out safely and no injuries are reported. Parents arrived to pick up their children while fire crews cleaned up.

