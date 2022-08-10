Sweltering and parched conditions Wednesday; Pattern continues over the next few days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Tuesday was a dry and sunny sort of day and this will continue into the day Wednesday and over the next few days across the region.

Our area area of high pressure has not moved much and it’s centered to our southeast and this will continue to funnel in very humid and sweltering conditions with temperatures increasing into the mid to upper 90s with winds around 5 to 15 mph. A few areas could reach the centru mark territory throughout the day as well. Once we get into the overnight hours across the region, temperatures then decrease into 60s and low 70s with winds continuing to be around 5 to 15 mph and dew points will remain on the muggy side.

Smothering conditions are in store for the region Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Over the next few days, our area of high pressure will be near stationary and this will allow for our pattern to continue through our Friday with highs shooting up into the 100s with winds continuing to be on the breezy side with those speeds around 5 to 15 mph and some spots near 20 mph and the direction the winds will be coming out of will remain out of the south.

Hot and humid conditions with continue over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

However, once we get into the weekend into early next week, a slow moving cold front will be movign through the viewing area and this will allow for us to start cooling down and also see some rain chances, especially into the Panhandle, where the rain chances start on Saturday and on Monday in Greater Nebraska. Rainfall amounts are still be ironed out during this timeframe. We will keep you posted.

