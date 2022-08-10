‘The Wall That Heals’ arrives in Kearney

The Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney on Tuesday.
The Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney on Tuesday.
By Michael Shively - News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Central Nebraskans will soon have the opportunity to better connect with the experience of the Vietnam War.

The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center that tours the country. It arrived in Kearney escorted by police, sheriff’s deputies and the Patriot Guard Riders on Tuesday.

Mark Dissmeyer of Kearney was among those escorting the wall. He served in the Army from 1969-1972.

“I was in during that era, I did not have to go to country, but I was in that era and I know a lot of guys that were,” Dissmeyer said. “I think it’s important to honor them for what they did and honor them with some praise that they didn’t get when they came home.”

The Wall That Heals is a 3/4 scale replica of the wall in D.C. It will be displayed at Patriot Park from Thursday through Sunday.

The exhibit dates coincide with the 37th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion, which is also being held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
Harlie Saathoff mugshot, 2020
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
Generous donation for Teammates
Nebraska man arrested after fleeing Kansas law enforcement

Latest News

Hot and humid conditions with continue over the next few days
Sweltering and parched conditions Wednesday; Pattern continues over the next few days
Village Board of Arnold hears from citizens wanting abortion issue addressed.
Arnold votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
KNOP Base Map 8-9-2022
More sunshine and staying dry; increasingly hotter this week
The Mid-Plains Community College Campus in Ogallala is launching their private pilot...
MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class