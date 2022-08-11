Dry conditions continue Thursday into Friday; Changes occuring Saturday into early next week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Our hot pattern will continue into our Thursday into Friday with sunny conditions as well, with a pattern change coming into the weekend for the region.

Our area of high pressure remains in place in the viewing area and this will allow for those highs to soar in the viewing area Thursday with values in the upper 90s in Greater Nebraska and 100s in the Panhandle with winds continuing out of the south and east with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the dew points will remain on the soupy side. Once we get into the overnight hours Thursday, those temperatures will tank into the 60s and 70s with fair conditions with winds dying down to 5 to 10 mph. Once we enter the day Friday, conditions remains on the sweltering side with temperatures in the 100s all across the viewing area with winds remaining on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

Sweltering day ahead for the viewing area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Going into the weekend, there will be some changes starting to commence around here, with a slow moving cold front and this will allow for the Panhandle to start seeing isolated to scattered thunderstorms with highs in the Panhandle dropping into the mid 90s. In Greater Nebraska, the heat continues with dry conditions with temperatures in the 100s. However once we get into early next week, more widespread precipitation and cooldown with a semi active weather pattern with temperatures dropping below average for this time of year. Precipitation amounts are still being pinpointed and will continued to be monitored over the next few days.

Pattern change commences this weekend (Andre Brooks)

