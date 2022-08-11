Fall Sports Media Day

North Platte Tennis
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Boy’s Tennis Team looks to hit the court hot in the 2022 season. Head Coach of the Dawgs, Dale Hall, enters his 10th season as coach, and he anticipates a solid number of boys to come out for this year’s team.

“Right now the biggest thing is we’re going to have able 20 to 25 athletes out for tennis. We had kids playing summer tennis leagues and some taking lessons with Coach John Lehmer and we’re excited to get it started,” says Hall.

Junior, Layton Moss, looks forward to helping build the team by helping get the underclassmen involved and interested, Moss goes on to say that is one of his main goals of the season.

“So my leadership goal this year is to really just help engage the Freshmen and Sophomores and tell them that this sport it’s a great sport to play. You can get good but you have to put time and effort in. Now yes, you might not win every single match, but you can have fun and learn a lot each year that you come out,” explains Moss.

Hall’s goal, however, consists of the team continuing to develop day after at practice. He feels that if they can accomplish that, by the time the end of the season arrives they will be playing really good tennis.

“I think one of the most important things is getting better every day. I think a lot of that is working on technique and ground stroke, working on your serves, and if we’re able to do that them we’ll be able to compete at a higher level come the end of the season,” says Hall.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
Crews responded to a fire call at a day care on Bryan Ave. for a small electrical fire.
Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care
Harlie Saathoff mugshot, 2020
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
Generous donation for Teammates

Latest News

Pig Skin Preview: Hershey
Pig Skin Preview
Fall Sports Media Day: McCook Football
Fall Sports Media Day
Fall Sports Media Day: North Platte Boy's Tennis
Fall Sports Media Day: North Platte Boy's Tennis
Fall Sports Media Day: McCook Football
Fall Sports Media Day: McCook Football