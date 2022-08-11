Fall Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Boy’s Tennis Team looks to hit the court hot in the 2022 season. Head Coach of the Dawgs, Dale Hall, enters his 10th season as coach, and he anticipates a solid number of boys to come out for this year’s team.

“Right now the biggest thing is we’re going to have able 20 to 25 athletes out for tennis. We had kids playing summer tennis leagues and some taking lessons with Coach John Lehmer and we’re excited to get it started,” says Hall.

Junior, Layton Moss, looks forward to helping build the team by helping get the underclassmen involved and interested, Moss goes on to say that is one of his main goals of the season.

“So my leadership goal this year is to really just help engage the Freshmen and Sophomores and tell them that this sport it’s a great sport to play. You can get good but you have to put time and effort in. Now yes, you might not win every single match, but you can have fun and learn a lot each year that you come out,” explains Moss.

Hall’s goal, however, consists of the team continuing to develop day after at practice. He feels that if they can accomplish that, by the time the end of the season arrives they will be playing really good tennis.

“I think one of the most important things is getting better every day. I think a lot of that is working on technique and ground stroke, working on your serves, and if we’re able to do that them we’ll be able to compete at a higher level come the end of the season,” says Hall.

