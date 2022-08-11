NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After last year’s 4-6 season, the McCook Bison feel that they need to make a statement this season. This will be Joe Vetrovsky’s second season as Head Coach of the Bison and the team will also be jumping down to Class C1. Coach Vetrovsky, and Seniors Adam Dugger (Quarterback/ Free Safety/ Outside Backer) and Eli Kehler (Defensive Tackle/ Offensive Guard) spoke at Fall Sports Media Day to give their outlook on the 2022 season.

One thing that Adam Dugger mentioned when asked about how the summer went was,

“Every team is gonna say that they worked hard, but the hard work doesn’t start with the coaches it starts with the Seniors leading.”

So, it seems that the 2022 Bison will not be lacking in leadership on the field or off this season. Vetrovsky also mentioned that he is excited for this group of returning Seniors to be joining him this season as well. And with such a strong group of Seniors leading them, the team hopes that it will pay off for them at the end of the season.

“As Adam said, the extra time is what’s going to pay off for us. We put in a lot of extra work this summer so that we could be successful this season, and I think we had a good summer,” says Kehler.

With the jump down to Class C1, the Bison will lose some of those rivalries that they have built through the years in Class B such as Scottsbluff and York. But, according to Vetrovsky due to their numbers, the jump down to C1 was something that needed to happen. However, there is no lack of competitive football at the C1 level, and the Bison are ready to get a taste of it when they open up with Cozad in week one.

“Everybody’s got our full attention as far as the season is concerned. You know moving to a different classification when we’ve been in Class B for so long, you know those teams that you play year in and year out. Obviously, the challenge for us is getting a little bit of the flavor and a little bit of the taste of what we’re going to be going against week in and week out. But, we’ve really been focusing on ourselves, most importantly, but we’ve been taking a deep dive into the opponents that we’re going to see week in and week out. We’ve got a very challenging schedule and we’re embracing that challenge,” explains Vetrovsky.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.