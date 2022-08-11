NPCC fall musical auditions announced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Auditions for the North Platte Community College Theater Department and North Platte Community Playhouse rendition of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” are planned for the first week of September.

The musical by Stephen Sondheim has been described as Broadway’s greatest farce, with light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent and one of the funniest musicals ever written.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” is a nonstop laugh fest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors, and a showgirl or two.

NPCC theater instructor Ritch Galvan will direct the production, and NPCC music instructor Kristin Simpson will serve as musical director.

Galvan said Forum takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2,000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

“This unforgettable, hysterical musical allows a terrific ensemble of comedic actors to shine,” Galvan said.

Dance chorus auditions will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Canteen Room of the playhouse and last approximately two hours. Six to eight female dancers and three male dancers, all of whom must be at least 16, are needed.

The first round of actor and singer auditions are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Canteen Room. Seven to 10 men and three to six women are needed to complete those roles in the cast.

Auditions for actors and singers will wrap up from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd., in North Platte.

No previous acting experience is necessary to audition.

Those interested in receiving more information about the production can contact Galvan at galvanr@mpcc.edu.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.