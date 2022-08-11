NU President Ted Carter’s contract extended

Board of Regents also approves pay raise for Ted Carter
Ted Carter
Ted Carter(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Board of Regents extended University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s contract through 2027.

His original contract was set to expire at the end of 2024.

Along with that extension, Carter was given a three percent pay raise, bringing his annual salary to $964,000 a year. He also received performance-based merit pay of $105,000.

The board also approved a 2023-2025 budget request for the entire University of Nebraska system. It includes a three percent increase in funding each year.

Carter said the University is also faced with a $25 million budget gap that will need to be closed with some combination of enrollment growth, cuts or tuition increases.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire call at a day care on Bryan Ave. for a small electrical fire.
Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care
Curtis Steier is charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Kearney man charged with sexual assault on child
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
The Mid-Plains Community College Campus in Ogallala is launching their private pilot...
MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

Chao Lee (left) and Kou Yang, both of Wisconsin, were arrested after a trooper found a large...
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
Scam circulating Facebook
Don’t fall for this scam circulating Lincoln County facebook groups
Smothering and parched conditions in store for our Thursday
Dry conditions continue Thursday into Friday; Changes occuring Saturday into early next week