Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.(Cheri Swanson)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday.

The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.

The sheriff’s office said that crossing is non-controlled, meaning there are no flashing lights or cross arms.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire call at a day care on Bryan Ave. for a small electrical fire.
Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care
Curtis Steier is charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Kearney man charged with sexual assault on child
Scam circulating Facebook
Don’t fall for this scam circulating Lincoln County facebook groups
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

Lisselle Lucas, of Maxwell, acts out a scene during North Platte Community College’s spring...
NPCC fall musical auditions announced
Chao Lee (left) and Kou Yang, both of Wisconsin, were arrested after a trooper found a large...
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
Ted Carter
NU President Ted Carter’s contract extended
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident