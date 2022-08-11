Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes

Throwback Thursday
The tornado of 1927 damaged at least 7 farms south of North Platte.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte.

“Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances of more than one house getting hit,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director of the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “Because there was no warning system at this time, no one was aware the storm was coming.”

This tornado happened May 8, 1927, with winds reaching 55 miles per hour. The twister destroyed homes and blew out the windows of downtown North Platte.

“Until Doppler radar came into effect, there was no advancement in letting people know about tornados,” said Griffin. “People were at the mercy of themselves.”

The extent of the tornado damage was not as large as the blizzard to increase communications efforts. Radio communications with the North Platte airport began around the 1930s. Before, People relied on newspapers for weather reports.

“World War II helped develop a lot of meteorologies because they needed to know that information for bombing and studying,” said Griffin.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire call at a day care on Bryan Ave. for a small electrical fire.
Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
Scam circulating Facebook
Scammers are using a new tactic that tugs at the heart strings
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
Curtis Steier is charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Kearney man charged with sexual assault on child

Latest News

Russ Bolling suffered severe injuries following a crash in South Dakota on Sunday. He is a...
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
Organizer George Lauby shares his excitement for this year's music on the bricks.
Sixth Annual Music on the Bricks
The CRA approved two resolutions that will see the transfer of land from the city over to...
CRA approves contracts for new Supplemental Beef, LLC plant
The CRA approved two resolutions that will see the transfer of land from the city over to...
CRA Land Sale