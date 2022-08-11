Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte.

“Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances of more than one house getting hit,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director of the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “Because there was no warning system at this time, no one was aware the storm was coming.”

This tornado happened May 8, 1927, with winds reaching 55 miles per hour. The twister destroyed homes and blew out the windows of downtown North Platte.

“Until Doppler radar came into effect, there was no advancement in letting people know about tornados,” said Griffin. “People were at the mercy of themselves.”

The extent of the tornado damage was not as large as the blizzard to increase communications efforts. Radio communications with the North Platte airport began around the 1930s. Before, People relied on newspapers for weather reports.

“World War II helped develop a lot of meteorologies because they needed to know that information for bombing and studying,” said Griffin.

