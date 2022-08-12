Carmen’s council service ends August 16

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - He is no stranger to service, but Jim Carman is stepping down effective August 16 at the next North Platte City Council meeting.

“I put everything I had into being a public servant for the City of North Platte and the citizens for 50 years. Now it is time for someone else step into the role. It has been an honor to have worked with all of the professionals and staff that put their tireless efforts into supporting and growing this community every day,”

City Councilman Carman of Ward 3 in North Platte is announcing his resignation. With a goal of moving closer to family and “truly retire,” Carman ends his term three months early. He has served Ward 3 since 2010. Mayor Brandon Kelliher says he will appoint a new representative to fulfill the remainder of the term.

Carman has spent most of his life in public service, serving as a police officer in 1972 and as Sheriff of Lincoln County in 1998 until 2006. He is also an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran.

“Jim has been a valuable council member for our community. He offers a balanced conservative approach and is able to take a big picture perspective on decisions,”

There will be a short reception at 4:30 p.m. on August 16th at City Hall for anyone who wishes to congratulate Councilman Carman on his years of public service.

Residents who live in Ward 3 and are interested in filling the remaining portion of Councilman Carman’s term should submit a resume with a letter of interest to the Mayor’s office prior to August 20.

