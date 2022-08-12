Carmen’s council service ends August 16

North Platte City Council
Councilman Carmen resigns after years of public service.
Councilman Carmen resigns after years of public service.(Courtesy)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - He is no stranger to service, but Jim Carman is stepping down effective August 16 at the next North Platte City Council meeting.

City Councilman Carman of Ward 3 in North Platte is announcing his resignation. With a goal of moving closer to family and “truly retire,” Carman ends his term three months early. He has served Ward 3 since 2010. Mayor Brandon Kelliher says he will appoint a new representative to fulfill the remainder of the term.

Carman has spent most of his life in public service, serving as a police officer in 1972 and as Sheriff of Lincoln County in 1998 until 2006. He is also an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran.

There will be a short reception at 4:30 p.m. on August 16th at City Hall for anyone who wishes to congratulate Councilman Carman on his years of public service.

Residents who live in Ward 3 and are interested in filling the remaining portion of Councilman Carman’s term should submit a resume with a letter of interest to the Mayor’s office prior to August 20.

