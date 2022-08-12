CRA approves contracts for new Supplemental Beef, LLC plant

The City of North Platte is transferring this land over to the CRA in a sale over to Sustainable Beef, LLC.
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) reviewed and approved two contracts that would see a plot of land transferred from the City of North Platte to Supplemental Beef, LLC.

No contracts have been signed yet, but the approval of the contracts moves the process in to the final stages. Once contracts are signed Supplemental Beef will begin construction on a new $325 million beef processing plant.

“The transfers will all happen simultaneously,” said Greg Wilke, Chairman of the CRA, “there’s a plan, it will not be transferred to Sustainable Beef until the items have been approved by the city, excuse me, to the CRA until the items are approved by the city, and then it will be transferred to Sustainable Beef by the CRA just momentarily, all at the same table.”

The first of the two resolutions approved the transfer of land from the city to the CRA, and the second resolution transfers the land from the CRA to Sustainable beef. The resolutions both passed with a 4-0 vote in favor, with Chairman Wilke abstaining from both votes.

