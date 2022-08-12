Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall

Denver Air Connection will fly passenger jets to/from Kearney.
Denver Air Connection will fly passenger jets to/from Kearney.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport.

The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air Connection will operate 50 passenger regional jets with 12 nonstop roundtrip flights per week to Denver International Airport.

Denver Air Connection owns, operates and maintains its entire fleet of aircraft at their base located at Centennial Airport in Englewood, CO. This location ties them to Denver International Airport which enables the company to control and effectively manage its stringent operational and maintenance programs to the highest standards.

Denver Air Connection will feature bookings, connections and baggage transfers that will access United Airlines and American Airlines global network. Flight schedules and prices will be announced soon.

“The safety and reliability of Denver Air Connection demonstrated in several communities as part of the EAS program will ensure Kearney continues to offer outstanding air service,” Morgan said.

In June, Skywest Airlines announced it would end service to the Kearney airport.

