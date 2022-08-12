Fall Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past several seasons both the North Platte Boy’s Cross Country Team and the Girl’s Cross Country Team have made the State Meet and they expect no let up this season. Jake Hasenauer enters his fifth season as Head Coach of the Dawgs and is hoping for yet another great year. Hasenauer and Seniors Zarah Blasei and Quade Lowe spoke at Media Day to give their outlook on the upcoming season.

The Dawgs continue to have several runners come out for the team this year. On the girl’s side, Hasenauer says they will have about 15 girls, then on the boy’s side there look to be about 35 runners out. So overall Hasenauer is expecting 50 runners from what he saw during summer workouts. Consistently over the summer, Hasenauer reports that there were 40 runners that came out to workouts.

“It’s a good summer buy-in too, we’ve had 40 kids earn summer t-shirts, so they’ve had to have been there 30 days this summer. It’s been awesome to see that buy-in and we’re looking forward to it, you know before we know it, our home meets already three weeks from this Saturday. So, coming quick but it’s going to be a good year. We have some new faces this year, we lost some of our top kids from last year, so it’ll be a different bunch but we’re excited to see how the year unfolds,” says Hasenauer.

Both Blasei and Lowe shared the goals that they had for their respective teams. Blasei says her goal is just for everyone on the girl’s side to have a fun season. For the Boys, Lowe says he would like to see his team make it back to the State Meet once again while creating a good team culture.

“I think State is the main accomplishment we’re always trying to achieve...Overall just having a good mentality over everything else, because I would rather have fun and do pretty good than have a great time and not feel really confident as a team at all,” says Lowe.

“I just want to make sure that everyone has fun, and even our Freshmen and underclassmen I want them to stick around and continue to do Cross Country. So, making it fun for them and overall having a good time,” says Blasei.

The Boy’s Team will take a little bit of a hit this season, as they lost an incredibly talented runner last season in Evan Caudy. While losing Caudy will be a big blow to the Boy’s Team, Hasenauer feels that there is still a ton of great talent left that will have no problem carrying the team. Quade Lowe and Rian Teets are two Seniors that Hasenauer is expecting a lot from on the boy’s side of team.

The Dawgs will open their season up with their home meet at the Oregon Trail Golf Course on Saturday, August 27th.

