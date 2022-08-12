Fall Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panther’s Boy’s and Girl’s Cross Country Team is looking to make the 2022 season another successful year. Head Coach Kyle Bottom enters his 4th year with the Panthers and is ready to get the season underway. Bottom and Seniors Kinley Folchert and Brandy Bode spoke at Media Day to give their outlook on the 2022 season.

Over the summer the team got together to run and build their stamina before the season began. Bottom mentions that this summer was the best summer the team has had since he joined the program.

“We’re coming off of the best summer we’ve had since I’ve been here and just really growing and developing from the last year or two and starting off in a good spot this fall,” says Bottom.

On the girl’s side of the team, Bottom says that so far over the summer there have been three girls that have come out for the team. For the team to be able to score as a team and not as individuals, they will need four members. Bottom is hopeful that they will be able to recruit a fourth member, but is full of confidence in the girls that he currently has.

“We’re three on the girl’s side right now and hoping to get to four because then we can score as a team. We would have a chance to have a really solid team this year. On the boy’s side, we’re at nine which is about where we’ve hovered around for the last three years.”

The boy’s team, they have had nine out-to workouts this summer. The team returns some key upperclassmen runners which will help them when Conference and Districts arrive.

“We’ve got one Senior Boy, two Juniors, and the rest are Freshmen and Sophomores. Again, pretty young, but those Sophomore Boys are night and day ahead of where they were a year ago. Our Junior is running really strong, he qualified for the 400 in track last year and so he’s really set the tone and had a good summer.”

