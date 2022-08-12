Fall Sports Media Day

Gothenburg Cross Country
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Both the Gothenburg Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams are ready to get the 2022 season underway. Tony Neels enters his sixth season as Head Coach of the Swedes. Both Neels and Senior Parker Graves attended Media Day to give their outlook on the 2022 season.

Last season the boys qualified for the State Meet and then placed fifth at State. This season, Neels is expecting a lot out of his guys as they return essentially every runner from last year’s team. Neels feels that repeating that, or even doing better than that is fully achievable for this year’s team.

“You know the goal is always to make it to State, but this year we’re not chasing State we’re chasing trophies at State. That’s where we’re heading this season and the kids have really bought into that,” says Neels.

For the girls, Neels says this will be somewhat of a rebuilding year for them. With only five girls out and two of them with experience from last season, he is just looking to continue to gradually improve as the season goes along.

“Our message to all the young girls is we’re just working to get better, every day we’re working to get better, meet by meet,” says Neels.

While State is the ultimate goal, Neel says just making it through the district will also be a huge accomplishment for both teams.

“Obviously, we’ve got a really tough district this year with the Class C district that we’re in. We had three teams last year that made it to State were all in the top six, and you know coming back this year we know getting throughout district is challenge number one, but I think once we get through that and make it to State we’ve got endless possibilities there I think,” explains Neels.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire call at a day care on Bryan Ave. for a small electrical fire.
Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
Scam circulating Facebook
Scammers are using a new tactic that tugs at the heart strings
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
Curtis Steier is charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Kearney man charged with sexual assault on child

Latest News

Fall Sports Media Day: Hershey Cross Country
Fall Sports Media Day
Fall Sports Media Day: North Platte Cross Country
Fall Sports Media Day
Fall Sports Media Day: Gothenburg Cross Country
Fall Sports Media Day: Gothenburg Cross Country
Fall Sports Media Day: North Platte Cross Country
Fall Sports Media Day: North Platte Cross Country