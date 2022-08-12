Flo Rida to perform at Nebraska State Fair

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Rapper Flo Rida will perform Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Nebraska State Fair.

Lady A was previously scheduled to perform but cancelled their tour while a band member seeks treatment for alcohol addiction.

“We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at pretty much the last minute for this year’s state fair,” said Bill Ogg, State Fair Executive Director.

Tickets will be available at 12 p.m. at statefair.org and are $49 for general admission and $69 for the pit.

All tickets for the Lady A concert will be refunded. Ticket buyers who paid cash must bring their ticket to their purchase location for refund. Guests can expect to see the refund in their credit card statements in the next 3-6 days. No tickets from the Lady A concert will be valid for the new show.

Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field.

Flo Rida’s hits include “Low,” “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “GDFR” and “Whistle.”

Other acts featured in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series include Jeff Dunham, Brantley Gilbert, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and the “Happy Together” Tour.

For more information, visit statefair.org.

