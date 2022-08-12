Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police

Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new...
Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department.

Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.

Ross walked out of CCC-O on June 27, 2022. He started his sentence on March 31, 2015. Ross was sentenced to eight years and four months to 20 years in prison on charges out of Lancaster County that include third offense shoplifting, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transition device.  He has a tentative release date of Jan. 5, 2025.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
Scam circulating Facebook
Scammers are using a new tactic that tugs at the heart strings
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

Stapleton Village Board, Stapleton, Nebraska votes 3-1 to outlaw abortion in city limits.
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
Councilman Carmen resigns after years of public service.
Carmen’s council service ends August 16
Flo Rida to perform at Nebraska State Fair
A slow moving cold front to sweep through the area over the next few days
Sizzling conditions with sunny skies Friday; Cold front moving through Saturday into Monday