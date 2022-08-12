Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of her infant, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquilla Feaster, 31, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Feaster left her child, Ja’Lonnie Small, unattended in a bathtub on July 30. Ja’Lonnie was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Officials said Feaster is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
Scam circulating Facebook
Scammers are using a new tactic that tugs at the heart strings
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation
Robert Merkle, 53, has been indicted after allegedly messaging women expressing desires for...
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments
Mistrial declared in Deontae Rush murder trial
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph