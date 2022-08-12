Pig Skin Previews: Brady Eagles

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - There is a lot of excitement coming into this year for the Brady Football program.

One of the biggest changes is that they’re making the jump down to six-man football. With the teams current make-up, the players and the coaches believe that this can be advantageous for one reason only.

“We are fast, we’re going to use that to our advantage. We have Dillon Miller who placed third in the 100 meters in states and second in the 200 meters,” said Head Coach Andy Seamann. “We also have Blake Lusk who finished seventh in the 200 in states as well. We got speed and more speed than most six-man football teams.”

In six-man there is a lot more open space to work with and the Eagles are definitely excited to use that to their advantage. With six-man there is a huge adjustment to be made and a learning curb the team has to endure.

“This is our first year doing six-man and my kids nor myself haven ever seen a six-man game in person, so obviously they are some different rules that we have to get used to, such as first downs is 15 yards and stuff like that, but our kids have worked hard to figure out some things our over the summer,” Seamann said.

With the new start for the program, it’s a time for new beginnings. Some of the teams leaders feel responsible for leading their team through the big adjustments they’re facing this year and creating a new culture with their football program.

“I’m cheering on the younger ones, freshman sophomores, and showing them what happened to my freshman year,” said Blake Lusk, Eagles running back. “I was skinny, then hit the weight room and now I’m a big boy now so go out and do that.”

With their speed and their leadership, this Brady team will be an intriguing team to watch this upcoming season.

